Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $610.00 at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit stock opened at $574.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.44. Intuit has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $599.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

