Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Interface alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Interface

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.