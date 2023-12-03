Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £29,741.92 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Sutherland bought 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £29,741.92 ($37,567.16).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.04) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

