InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 7.5 %

IHT stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.20. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,541.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,166,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,940,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,700,063.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,138 shares of company stock worth $48,603,745 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.