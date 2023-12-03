Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Innodata Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Innodata has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.99.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
