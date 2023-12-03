Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Innodata Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Innodata has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innodata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

