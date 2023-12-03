Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

