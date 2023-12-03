Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 6,042,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,602. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

