Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 705,451 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

