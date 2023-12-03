Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,150 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $196.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.70 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

