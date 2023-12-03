Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,383 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,169 shares of company stock worth $6,920,200 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.