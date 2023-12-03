Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 52,858 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 148.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 151.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $862.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

