Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.44 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.