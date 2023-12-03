Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.20 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

