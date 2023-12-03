Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

GLOB opened at $226.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $227.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

