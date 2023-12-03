Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

