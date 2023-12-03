Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 353 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,051.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,191.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

