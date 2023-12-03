Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,048 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 383.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AGO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

