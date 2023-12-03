German American Bancorp Inc. Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

