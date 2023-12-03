Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,395. The company has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

