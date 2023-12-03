Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $467.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,931,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

