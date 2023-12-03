Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,721,239 shares of company stock worth $2,942,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 596,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

