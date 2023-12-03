Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 887.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17,139.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

