First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 132.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. 66,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

