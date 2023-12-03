Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIHL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.