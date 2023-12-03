Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

