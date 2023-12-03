Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.