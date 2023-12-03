Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $147.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

