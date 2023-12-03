Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $2,429,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,995.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.2 %

GWW opened at $803.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

