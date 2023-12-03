Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.