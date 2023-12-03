Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

