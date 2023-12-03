Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

