Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $362.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

