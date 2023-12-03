Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $130.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

