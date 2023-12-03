Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

