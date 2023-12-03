Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,767,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,029,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,760 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

