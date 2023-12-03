Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,977 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

