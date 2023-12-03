Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $242,253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

