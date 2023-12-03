Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,307 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

