Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 9,617 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $31.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,652.01. The stock had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,336.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,287.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

