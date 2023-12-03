DRH Investments Inc. Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DRH Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 15.2% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,485,000 after acquiring an additional 98,432 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 397.0% during the second quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.