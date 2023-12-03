Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. 5,664,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,992. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

