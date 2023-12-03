Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.15).
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.10) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 178.38 ($2.25).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
