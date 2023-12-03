Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.07.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.