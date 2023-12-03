Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 135.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

