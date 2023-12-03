Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 540

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($7.96) to GBX 540 ($6.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.73) to GBX 739 ($9.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 718 ($9.07) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.30).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 469.80 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -572.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 647 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -6,341.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($126,308.30). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,682. 14.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.