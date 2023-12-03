CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.56. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

