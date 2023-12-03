CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.56. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.