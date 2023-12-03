CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,382.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $98,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

CRH Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CRH opened at $64.49 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

