Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,736,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 98,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 54,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

