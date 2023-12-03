Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCU. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.